Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 489,106 Shares of Mastercard Inc (MA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,078,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 489,106 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 2.0% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,550,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,711 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $651,399.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,817.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 252,600 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total value of $63,382,392.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,302,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 381,530 shares of company stock valued at $93,705,711. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $221.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $247.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.58.

Shares of MA opened at $251.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $171.89 and a 52-week high of $258.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.95% and a net margin of 40.82%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

