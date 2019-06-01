J.Jill (JILL) PT Lowered to $2.00

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J.Jill from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded J.Jill from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded J.Jill from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank cut J.Jill from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $1.65 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut J.Jill from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.23.

NYSE JILL opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.95. J.Jill has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $9.62.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.93 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that J.Jill will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Biese sold 171,429 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $1,174,288.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 362,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,953.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JILL. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in J.Jill during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J.Jill during the 1st quarter valued at $957,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in J.Jill by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 188,218 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J.Jill by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 10,027 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its holdings in J.Jill by 228.1% during the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,008,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 701,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

