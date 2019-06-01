iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,209,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,053 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.5% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $418,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Live Your Vision LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $181.14 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $205.47.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

