IOST (IOST) Market Capitalization Reaches $158.63 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. IOST has a total market cap of $158.63 million and $33.03 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST token can now be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, DigiFinex, Bithumb and HitBTC. In the last week, IOST has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

IOST Profile

IOST (IOST) is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The official website for IOST is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DDEX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, CoinZest, Huobi, Livecoin, Zebpay, WazirX, Ethfinex, GOPAX, CoinBene, IDEX, DragonEX, ABCC, Bithumb, Coineal, Binance, DigiFinex, Kucoin, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Upbit, BigONE, Bitrue, OTCBTC, Cobinhood, BitMax, IDAX, Koinex, Bitkub, Vebitcoin, OKEx and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

