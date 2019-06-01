Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Brookfield Property Reit (BPR)

Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 652 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 952% compared to the average daily volume of 62 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit in the third quarter worth $535,905,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 754.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,770,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,701,000 after buying an additional 3,329,201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Property Reit during the first quarter worth $71,715,000. Manikay Partners LLC increased its position in Brookfield Property Reit by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Manikay Partners LLC now owns 3,059,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,844 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookfield Property Reit during the fourth quarter worth $31,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Property Reit stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Brookfield Property Reit has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $21.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

Brookfield Property Reit Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

