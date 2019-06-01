IntelliShare Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.84 Million (INE)

IntelliShare (CURRENCY:INE) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. In the last week, IntelliShare has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. IntelliShare has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and $4.84 million worth of IntelliShare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IntelliShare token can now be purchased for about $0.0257 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges including EXX and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00384103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.34 or 0.02207409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011693 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001564 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000451 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00161854 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004178 BTC.

About IntelliShare

IntelliShare’s total supply is 986,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,843,685 tokens. IntelliShare’s official Twitter account is @intellishare_ . The official message board for IntelliShare is medium.com/@Intellishare_ . IntelliShare’s official website is www.intellishare.io

Buying and Selling IntelliShare

IntelliShare can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IntelliShare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IntelliShare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IntelliShare using one of the exchanges listed above.

