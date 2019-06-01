Intel Co. (INTC) Position Increased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 607,001 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $28,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 29,445 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190,856 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $196,677,000 after acquiring an additional 31,953 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 344,356 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

INTC opened at $44.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $59.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.03 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 37,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $1,982,645.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,062.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $464,575.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,190.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,575 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,436. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

