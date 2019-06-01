Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 135,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.5% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 109,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 20.0% during the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 106,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,028,000 after acquiring an additional 27,164 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 115,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,872,000 after acquiring an additional 27,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $219.29 on Friday. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $216.12 and a 12-month high of $388.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $6.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 29.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $396.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $395.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.23.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 118,342 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $229.94 per share, with a total value of $27,211,559.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,415.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 4,351 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $231.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,169.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 173,035 shares of company stock worth $39,759,632 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Biogen Inc (BIIB)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/01/intact-investment-management-inc-sells-300-shares-of-biogen-inc-biib.html.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.