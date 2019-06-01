Insider Selling: SolarWinds Corp (SWI) Director Sells 2,130,235 Shares of Stock

SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) Director Aurora Co-Invest L.P. Slp sold 2,130,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $37,108,693.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SWI opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion and a PE ratio of 30.70. SolarWinds Corp has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.54 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

SWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SolarWinds from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on SolarWinds from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,579,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,561,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $896,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

