Insider Selling: Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) CFO Sells 10,420 Shares of Stock

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) CFO Timothy Riitters sold 10,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $167,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Timothy Riitters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Timothy Riitters sold 5,210 shares of Pure Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $111,129.30.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Timothy Riitters sold 5,210 shares of Pure Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $108,836.90.

On Thursday, March 21st, Timothy Riitters sold 5,210 shares of Pure Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $111,806.60.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Timothy Riitters sold 5,210 shares of Pure Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $109,618.40.

On Thursday, March 14th, Timothy Riitters sold 5,210 shares of Pure Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $106,596.60.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Timothy Riitters sold 5,210 shares of Pure Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $103,783.20.

Pure Storage stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. Pure Storage Inc has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.83 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Pure Storage to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. WealthTrust Fairport LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 154,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

