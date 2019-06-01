Insider Selling: Pluralsight Inc (PS) Insider Sells 3,852 Shares of Stock

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 3,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $128,733.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nate Walkingshaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Nate Walkingshaw sold 653 shares of Pluralsight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $21,829.79.

On Monday, May 13th, Nate Walkingshaw sold 3,851 shares of Pluralsight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $118,880.37.

On Monday, April 29th, Nate Walkingshaw sold 3,852 shares of Pluralsight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $132,624.36.

On Monday, April 15th, Nate Walkingshaw sold 3,851 shares of Pluralsight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $125,465.58.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Nate Walkingshaw sold 20,316 shares of Pluralsight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $638,531.88.

On Monday, March 18th, Nate Walkingshaw sold 3,851 shares of Pluralsight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $114,913.84.

On Monday, March 11th, Nate Walkingshaw sold 70,000 shares of Pluralsight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,985,900.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Nate Walkingshaw sold 3,852 shares of Pluralsight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $127,924.92.

Shares of NASDAQ PS opened at $31.86 on Friday. Pluralsight Inc has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 31.50% and a negative return on equity of 51.53%. The company had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.31 million. Pluralsight’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pluralsight Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Pluralsight by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Pluralsight by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Pluralsight by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pluralsight in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pluralsight in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.34.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

