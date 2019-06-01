Insider Buying: Tocagen Inc (TOCA) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) insider Harry E. Gruber bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $22,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TOCA stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. Tocagen Inc has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.01. Tocagen had a negative net margin of 294.74% and a negative return on equity of 108.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tocagen Inc will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Requisite Energy Fund I LP bought a new stake in shares of Tocagen during the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tocagen by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 787,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after acquiring an additional 101,874 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tocagen during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tocagen during the 4th quarter valued at $871,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tocagen by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares during the period. 35.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TOCA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tocagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.26 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tocagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Tocagen Company Profile

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

