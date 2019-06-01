Insider Buying: Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) CEO Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,379,756.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SBH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,652,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,648. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $23.61.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $945.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.08 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 110.97% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sally Beauty to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sally Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the first quarter worth $2,646,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 10.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 118.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 90.9% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 901,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,598,000 after purchasing an additional 429,316 shares during the period.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Insider Buying: Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) CEO Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/01/insider-buying-sally-beauty-holdings-inc-sbh-ceo-purchases-5000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.