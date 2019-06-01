Insider Buying: Rosslyn Data Technologies PLC (RDT) Insider Buys 114,910 Shares of Stock

Rosslyn Data Technologies PLC (LON:RDT) insider Hugh Cox purchased 114,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £8,043.70 ($10,510.52).

RDT stock opened at GBX 7.25 ($0.09) on Friday. Rosslyn Data Technologies PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9 ($0.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Rosslyn Data Technologies in a report on Monday, February 11th.

Rosslyn Data Technologies Company Profile

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc engages in the development and provision of data analytics software, data capture, data mining, and workflow management in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers RAPid, a cloud data automation platform that automates the collection, aggregation, and organization of data and documents.

