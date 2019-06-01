Insider Buying: Martinrea International Inc (MRE) Director Purchases 2,200 Shares of Stock

Martinrea International Inc (TSE:MRE) Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,396.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 467,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,756,096.

Shares of Martinrea International stock opened at C$9.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $809.27 million and a PE ratio of 4.54. Martinrea International Inc has a 12 month low of C$9.45 and a 12 month high of C$16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.51. The business had revenue of C$926.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$901.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Martinrea International Inc will post 2.7599998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRE. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

