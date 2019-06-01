Insider Buying: Community Health Systems (CYH) Director Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Director Michael Dinkins acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $12,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,828.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,369,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,050. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $314.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.52.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,335,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 32,795 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,942 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,248,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,817,000 after purchasing an additional 987,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CYH shares. ValuEngine cut Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays set a $4.00 price objective on Community Health Systems and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price objective on Community Health Systems and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.61.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/01/insider-buying-community-health-systems-cyh-director-acquires-4000-shares-of-stock.html.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.