InflationCoin (IFLT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $131,381.00

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded up 36% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One InflationCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and BiteBTC. InflationCoin has a total market cap of $131,381.00 and $36.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, InflationCoin has traded 84.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get InflationCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.77 or 0.01931340 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005384 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000196 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002284 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000893 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000116 BTC.

InflationCoin Coin Profile

IFLT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. InflationCoin’s official website is inflationcoin.org . The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InflationCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InflationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InflationCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InflationCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.