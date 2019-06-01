Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 2,012 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 17,720.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,420,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 42,182,367 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,056,086,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,687,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,870,000 after buying an additional 6,242,865 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,012,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,482 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,956,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,845 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $115.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.27. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $81.65 and a 12-month high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.99.

In related news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,847 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $1,828,556.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,663 shares in the company, valued at $13,506,095.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 1,800 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $226,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,786.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,959 shares of company stock valued at $31,849,292. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

