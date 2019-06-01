Incyte Co. (INCY) Holdings Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 592.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27,406 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Incyte by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 222,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,526,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in Incyte by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Incyte by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $870,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,047.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

INCY opened at $78.63 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.22. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.29. Incyte had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $497.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Sunday, April 14th. Raymond James set a $100.00 price target on shares of Incyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Incyte to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.07.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

