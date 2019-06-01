Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA) insider Huang Li bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$462,000.00 ($327,659.57).

Shares of IMA remained flat at $A$0.24 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,956 shares. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11.

Get Image Resources alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Image Resources NL (IMA) Insider Huang Li Purchases 2,000,000 Shares” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/01/image-resources-nl-ima-insider-huang-li-purchases-2000000-shares.html.

Image Resources NL operates as a mineral sands mining company. The company focuses on mining, ore processing, and production of heavy mineral concentrates. Its flagship projects are the Boonanarring and Atlas projects, which are North Perth Basin mineral sands projects located in Western Australia. The company is based in West Perth, Australia.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Image Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Image Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.