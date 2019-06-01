Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 33.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $783,720,000 after acquiring an additional 172,298 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,867 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daniel Malone sold 4,458 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $548,467.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,118,798.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WST shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.16 price objective for the company.

WST opened at $114.60 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.63 and a 12 month high of $125.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.29.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $443.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 21.35%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

