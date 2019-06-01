Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Celanese Co. (CE)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,467,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $851,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,883 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Celanese by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,824,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,094,000 after purchasing an additional 350,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Celanese by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,454,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,874,000 after purchasing an additional 569,316 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Celanese by 20.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,892,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,634,000 after purchasing an additional 323,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,756,000 after purchasing an additional 694,491 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 9,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $993,836.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,535.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Celanese from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Nomura boosted their target price on Celanese from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.53.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $94.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $82.91 and a 52-week high of $119.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.13. Celanese had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

