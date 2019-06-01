Icon (ICLR) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ICLR. Barclays increased their price target on Icon from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Icon in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.40.

ICLR stock opened at $141.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.62. Icon has a fifty-two week low of $118.10 and a fifty-two week high of $155.33.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $674.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.93 million. Icon had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Icon will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Icon by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Icon by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Icon by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Icon by 211.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Icon by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

