Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 19,800 Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,730 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 35,164 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3,003.3% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,792 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 20,122 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 255,977 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,378,000 after acquiring an additional 22,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 41,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, insider Luca Maestri sold 51,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $10,054,242.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,551.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.86, for a total value of $7,380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,168,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,344,153.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,549 shares of company stock worth $29,300,960. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $175.07 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Apple from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $190.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Apple to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.35.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

