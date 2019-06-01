Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HBAN. Argus began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.37. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $1,937,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $824,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 726,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 377,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,841,000. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $239,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,142,348 shares in the company, valued at $68,547,498.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Remiker sold 18,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $257,771.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,331.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,158 shares of company stock valued at $978,909 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

