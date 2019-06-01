Humana (HUM) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.25 to $17.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.51.

NYSE:HUM opened at $244.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Humana has a twelve month low of $225.65 and a twelve month high of $355.88.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.67 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 2.99%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 15.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Humana from $352.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Humana from $397.00 to $362.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Humana from $351.00 to $327.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Humana from $373.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Humana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Humana has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $337.26.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Humana (HUM) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/01/humana-hum-updates-fy19-earnings-guidance.html.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.