HSBC Reiterates “€17.00” Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (DTE)

HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DTE has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €13.20 ($15.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €18.60 ($21.63) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.80 ($19.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.59 ($19.29).

Shares of DTE opened at €15.11 ($17.57) on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

