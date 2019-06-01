Howard Hughes (HHC) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Hughes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Howard Hughes currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.75.
Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $102.84 on Wednesday. Howard Hughes has a 1 year low of $89.51 and a 1 year high of $142.36. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 77.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 883.3% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.
About Howard Hughes
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.
