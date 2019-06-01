Howard Hughes (HHC) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Hughes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Howard Hughes currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.75.

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $102.84 on Wednesday. Howard Hughes has a 1 year low of $89.51 and a 1 year high of $142.36. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 77.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $353.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 118.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Howard Hughes will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 883.3% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

