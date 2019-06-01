Houston Wire & Cable (HWCC) Position Trimmed by THB Asset Management

THB Asset Management reduced its stake in Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 768,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the quarter. THB Asset Management’s holdings in Houston Wire & Cable were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Houston Wire & Cable in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Houston Wire & Cable in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Houston Wire & Cable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Houston Wire & Cable by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 246,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Houston Wire & Cable by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 486,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 16,833 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Houston Wire & Cable news, Director G Gary Yetman purchased 7,015 shares of Houston Wire & Cable stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $38,301.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,278.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 11,818 shares of company stock worth $65,198 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

HWCC traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 13,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,786. The company has a market capitalization of $87.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Houston Wire & Cable has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $9.32.

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Houston Wire & Cable had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $85.27 million for the quarter.

About Houston Wire & Cable

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. It offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products.

