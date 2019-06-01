Hotel Chocolat Group (HOTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HOTC has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th.

LON:HOTC opened at GBX 347.50 ($4.54) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.11 million and a PE ratio of 36.97. Hotel Chocolat Group has a twelve month low of GBX 251.56 ($3.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 415 ($5.42).

Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 9.60 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hotel Chocolat Group will post 709.9999661 earnings per share for the current year.

Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, distributes, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including self-purchase, gift and occasion, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as drinking chocolates, cocoa-infused alcohols, and cocoa-based beauty products.

