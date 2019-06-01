Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HGV. TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Shares of HGV opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $40.65.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $450.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.20 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 56.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, Director Leonard Potter purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 48,602.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 536,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after acquiring an additional 535,110 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 437.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 121,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 24,531 shares in the last quarter.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Featured Article: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.