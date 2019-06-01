HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $450,000 Stake in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,045 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,415 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $826,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 10,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,307,868.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT opened at $92.58 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $81.66 and a 12-month high of $100.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $124.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $104.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Medtronic from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

