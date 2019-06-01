Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.92.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPE. Nomura reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

In other news, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 591,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $9,761,966.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,906.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 398,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $6,569,392.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 24,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.72. 13,986,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,788,894. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.55.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

