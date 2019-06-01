Helios Underwriting PLC (HUW) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3 Per Share

Helios Underwriting PLC (LON:HUW) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This is a boost from Helios Underwriting’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
HUW opened at GBX 137.50 ($1.80) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.55. Helios Underwriting has a 1-year low of GBX 107.50 ($1.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 155.94 ($2.04).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a research report on Friday.
Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment into the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.
