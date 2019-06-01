Head-To-Head Survey: UniFirst (UNF) versus Verb Technology (VERB)

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) and UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

UniFirst pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Verb Technology does not pay a dividend. UniFirst pays out 6.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Verb Technology and UniFirst’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verb Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A UniFirst $1.70 billion 1.78 $163.89 million $7.45 21.31

UniFirst has higher revenue and earnings than Verb Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.1% of UniFirst shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of UniFirst shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Verb Technology and UniFirst, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verb Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A UniFirst 0 1 1 0 2.50

UniFirst has a consensus target price of $152.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.27%. Given UniFirst’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UniFirst is more favorable than Verb Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Verb Technology and UniFirst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verb Technology N/A N/A N/A UniFirst 8.73% 8.89% 7.14%

Summary

UniFirst beats Verb Technology on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc. provides cloud-based business software products under the Tagg brand name. The company's flagship product is TaggCRM, a customer relationship management application that allows its users to create, distribute, and post interactive videos that contain on-screen clickable Taggs, which are interactive icons, buttons, and other on-screen elements that when clicked allow their prospects and customers to respond to its users' call to action in real-time, in the video, while the video is playing, without leaving or stopping the video. It also offers TaggMED, an application for physicians and other healthcare providers to create efficient and effective interactive communications with patients; TaggEDU application for teachers and school administrators for effective communications with students, parents, and faculty; TaggLIVE Facebook application that allows users of Facebook Live to place clickable Taggs on the screens of everyone watching their Facebook Live broadcasts in real time; TaggNGO for non-profit organizations; and TaggLITE. The company provides its products for sales-based organizations, consumer brands, ad agencies, online marketers, advertisers, sponsors, social media influencers, enterprise users, religious organizations, health care providers, network marketing and multi-level marketing companies, media companies, motion picture studios, social media companies, schools and training facilities, and other person or organizations. The company was formerly known as nFüsz, Inc. and changed its name to Verb Technology Company, Inc. in February 2019. Verb Technology Company, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments. The company also rents and sells industrial wiping products, floor mats, facility service products, and dry and wet mops; restroom and cleaning supplies comprising air fresheners, paper products, and hand soaps; and other textile products. In addition, it provides first aid cabinet services and other safety supplies; decontaminates and cleans work clothes, and other items that might expose to radioactive materials; and services special cleanroom protective wear and facilities. Further, it offers a range of garment service options, including full-service rental programs in which garments are cleaned and serviced; lease programs in which garments are cleaned and maintained by individual employees; and purchase programs to buy garments and related items directly. The company serves automobile service centers and dealers, delivery services, food and general merchandise retailers, food processors and service operations, light manufacturers, maintenance facilities, restaurants, service companies, soft and durable goods wholesalers, transportation companies, government agencies, research and development laboratories, high technology companies, and utilities operating nuclear reactors, as well as others who require employee clothing for image, identification, protection, or utility purposes. UniFirst Corporation was founded in 1936 and is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

