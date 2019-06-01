Head to Head Survey: FuelCell Energy (FCEL) versus CBAK Energy Technology (CBAT)

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

CBAK Energy Technology has a beta of 3.8, meaning that its stock price is 280% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FuelCell Energy has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and FuelCell Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBAK Energy Technology $24.43 million 1.26 -$1.94 million N/A N/A FuelCell Energy $89.44 million 0.14 -$47.33 million ($9.48) -0.13

CBAK Energy Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FuelCell Energy.

Profitability

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and FuelCell Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBAK Energy Technology -8.21% -234.99% -1.69% FuelCell Energy -88.47% -53.97% -12.95%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of FuelCell Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CBAK Energy Technology and FuelCell Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A FuelCell Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50

FuelCell Energy has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,252.94%. Given FuelCell Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FuelCell Energy is more favorable than CBAK Energy Technology.

Summary

CBAK Energy Technology beats FuelCell Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in the People's Republic of China, Europe, South Korea, and Israel. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools. The company was formerly known as China BAK Battery, Inc. and changed its name to CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. in January 2017. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Dalian, China.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications. It also provides SureSource Capture system that separates carbon dioxide from the flue gases of natural gas, biomass, or coal-fired power plants, as well as industrial facilities; and SureSource Storage, an energy storage solution. The company's SureSource power plants generate electricity and usable heat for commercial, industrial, government and utility customers. It serves various markets, such as utilities and independent power producers, industrial and process applications, education and health care, data centers and communication, wastewater treatment, government, and commercial and hospitality. The company primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, England, Germany, Canada, and Spain. FuelCell Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

