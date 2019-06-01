Head-To-Head Analysis: Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) and Unisys (UIS)

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) and Unisys (NYSE:UIS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jack Henry & Associates and Unisys’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jack Henry & Associates $1.54 billion 6.59 $376.66 million $3.59 36.55 Unisys $2.83 billion 0.18 $75.50 million $1.95 4.97

Jack Henry & Associates has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Unisys. Unisys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jack Henry & Associates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Jack Henry & Associates has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unisys has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Jack Henry & Associates and Unisys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jack Henry & Associates 0 3 2 0 2.40 Unisys 0 1 2 0 2.67

Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus target price of $148.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.17%. Unisys has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.64%. Given Unisys’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Unisys is more favorable than Jack Henry & Associates.

Dividends

Jack Henry & Associates pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Unisys does not pay a dividend. Jack Henry & Associates pays out 44.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Jack Henry & Associates has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.5% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Unisys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Jack Henry & Associates and Unisys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jack Henry & Associates 18.79% 21.72% 14.70% Unisys 0.55% -10.47% 5.46%

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates beats Unisys on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary products and services that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands. The company's Jack Henry Banking business brand offers SilverLake, a robust IBM Power System primarily designed for commercial-focused banks; CIF 20/20, a system for the community bank market; and Core Director, a Windows-based client/server system. Its Symitar business brand provides Episys, a robust IBM Power System primarily designed for credit unions; and CruiseNet, a Windows-based client/server system designed primarily for credit unions. In addition, the company offers electronic payment solutions; purchases and resells hardware systems, including servers, workstations, scanners, and other devices; and provides implementation, training, and support services. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, Missouri.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products. This segment offers a range of data-center, infrastructure management, and cloud computing services for clients to virtualize and automate their data-center environments. It also provides industry application products, which allow law enforcement agencies to solve crime and social services case workers assist families; travel and transportation companies manage freight and distribution; life sciences and healthcare companies manage medical devices; and financial institutions deliver omnichannel banking. In addition, this segments products include Unisys ClearPath Forward, a software operating environment for high-intensity enterprise computing; and Unisys Stealth security software, which enables trusted identities to access micro-segmented critical assets and safely communicate through secure and encrypted channels. The company serves customers in the government, financial services, and commercial markets through direct sales force, distributors, resellers, and alliance partners. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

