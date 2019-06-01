Head to Head Analysis: Clearway Energy (CWEN) versus Korea Electric Power (KEP)

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) and Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

31.6% of Clearway Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Korea Electric Power shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Clearway Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Korea Electric Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Clearway Energy and Korea Electric Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy $1.05 billion 2.75 $52.00 million $0.46 32.61 Korea Electric Power $55.17 billion 0.26 -$1.20 billion ($0.93) -11.81

Clearway Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Korea Electric Power. Korea Electric Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clearway Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Clearway Energy and Korea Electric Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearway Energy 1 1 0 0 1.50 Korea Electric Power 0 3 1 0 2.25

Clearway Energy currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential downside of 26.67%. Given Clearway Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Clearway Energy is more favorable than Korea Electric Power.

Risk & Volatility

Clearway Energy has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Korea Electric Power has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Clearway Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Korea Electric Power does not pay a dividend. Clearway Energy pays out 173.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Clearway Energy and Korea Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy 1.15% 0.53% 0.14% Korea Electric Power -2.03% -1.74% -0.67%

Summary

Clearway Energy beats Korea Electric Power on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems. The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,385 net MW thermal equivalents; and electric generation capacity of 133 net MWs. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Clearway Energy Group LLC.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a total of 679 generation units, including nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, and internal combustion units with an installed generation capacity of 82,132 megawatts. Its transmission system consisted of 33,955 circuit kilometers of lines of 765 kilovolts and others, including high-voltage direct current lines, as well as 839 substations with an installed transformer capacity of 311,869 megavolt-amperes; and distribution system included 115,945 megavolt-amperes of transformer capacity and 9,287,199 units of support with a total line length of 483,467 circuit kilometers. The company provides electricity to residential, commercial, educational, industrial, agricultural, street lighting, and overnight power usage. It also offers utility plant maintenance and architectural engineering, information, communication line leasing, resources development, and fly ashes recycling services, as well as sells nuclear fuel. Korea Electric Power Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.