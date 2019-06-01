Head to Head Analysis: Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) and New York REIT (NYRT)

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) and New York REIT (NYSE:NYRT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Lodging Trust and New York REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Lodging Trust 16.56% 6.25% 3.38% New York REIT N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Chesapeake Lodging Trust and New York REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Lodging Trust 0 4 0 0 2.00 New York REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chesapeake Lodging Trust presently has a consensus price target of $29.75, suggesting a potential upside of 3.41%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.8% of Chesapeake Lodging Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of New York REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Chesapeake Lodging Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of New York REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New York REIT has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chesapeake Lodging Trust and New York REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Lodging Trust $597.17 million 2.93 $96.97 million $2.34 12.29 New York REIT $160.27 million 0.00 N/A N/A N/A

Chesapeake Lodging Trust has higher revenue and earnings than New York REIT.

Dividends

Chesapeake Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. New York REIT does not pay a dividend. Chesapeake Lodging Trust pays out 68.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. New York REIT has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Chesapeake Lodging Trust beats New York REIT on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Lodging Trust

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States. The Trust owns 20 hotels with an aggregate of 6,288 rooms in eight states and the District of Columbia.

About New York REIT

NYRT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns income-producing commercial real estate, including office and retail properties, located in New York City. NYRT's shareholders recently adopted a plan of liquidation pursuant to which NYRT is liquidating and winding down and, in connection therewith, is seeking to sell its assets in an orderly fashion to maximize shareholder value.

