HD Supply (HDS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HD Supply Holdings, Inc. is engaged in industrial distribution primarily in North America. It operates in four segments: Facilities Maintenance, Waterworks, Power Solutions and White Cap. Facilities Maintenance distributes maintenance, repair and operations products, provides value-add services and fabricates custom products to multifamily, hospitality, healthcare and institutional facilities. Waterworks distributes complete lines of water and wastewater transmission products, serving contractors and municipalities. Power Solutions distributes electrical transmission and distribution products, power plant MRO supplies and smart-grid products, arranges materials management and procurement outsourcing for the power generation and distribution industries. White Cap distributes specialized hardware, tools, engineered materials and safety products to non-residential and residential contractors. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HD Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HD Supply has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ HDS opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.25. HD Supply has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HD Supply will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 44,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $1,906,247.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in HD Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in HD Supply during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in HD Supply by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in HD Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in HD Supply by 68,832.8% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 208,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 207,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

