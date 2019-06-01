HC Wainwright Reiterates “$36.00” Price Target for Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB)

HC Wainwright set a $36.00 target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.30, a current ratio of 13.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $730.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $6,472,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 262,000 shares of company stock worth $6,717,420 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,626,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,086,000 after buying an additional 396,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after buying an additional 67,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after buying an additional 27,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,260,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,260,000. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

