HC Wainwright Analysts Give CorMedix (CRMD) a $14.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price objective on CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CorMedix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th.

Get CorMedix alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. CorMedix has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $13.70.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million.

In related news, VP Jr. John L. Armstrong purchased 15,000 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 321,890 shares in the company, valued at $543,994.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Dillione purchased 11,144 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $75,110.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 90,744 shares of company stock valued at $223,411 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CorMedix by 374.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,663 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix in the first quarter valued at $593,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CorMedix by 49.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,673,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 886,894 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CorMedix by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix in the first quarter valued at $95,000.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.