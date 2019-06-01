Havven Price Down 24.1% Over Last 7 Days (HAV)

Havven (CURRENCY:HAV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Havven token can currently be bought for $0.0472 or 0.00001226 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Tidex, IDEX and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Havven has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. Havven has a market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $43,347.00 worth of Havven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Havven

Havven launched on January 7th, 2018. Havven’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,060,807 tokens. Havven’s official message board is blog.havven.io . Havven’s official website is havven.io . Havven’s official Twitter account is @havven_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Havven is /r/havven and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Havven Token Trading

Havven can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid, Gate.io, Tidex and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Havven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Havven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

