HarborOne Bancorp (HONE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HONE. Compass Point raised HarborOne Bancorp from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut HarborOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of HONE stock opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.66 million, a P/E ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 0.55.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $35.87 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Wallace H. Peckham III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $74,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. Clover Partners L.P. bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $1,629,000. M3F Inc. increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 31.8% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 274,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 66,127 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 15.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 46,255 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 34.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 12.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 33,495 shares during the last quarter. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

