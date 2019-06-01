Guggenheim Downgrades Total System Services (TSS) to Neutral

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) was downgraded by Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

TSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Total System Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Total System Services from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total System Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Total System Services to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total System Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.47.

Shares of NYSE TSS opened at $123.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Total System Services has a 1 year low of $75.58 and a 1 year high of $123.93.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $980.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.73 million. Total System Services had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Total System Services will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Total System Services news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 37,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $3,518,907.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Total System Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 40,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Total System Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Total System Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Total System Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Total System Services by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

