Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 416 Shares of Pool Co. (POOL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Pool were worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Pool by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,392,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $566,088,000 after acquiring an additional 57,784 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Pool by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Pool by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $179.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $136.83 and a 52-week high of $186.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.36 million. Pool had a return on equity of 79.99% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Pool declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total transaction of $1,860,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,269.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Romain Kenneth G. St sold 23,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total transaction of $3,653,740.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,641,720.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,580 shares of company stock worth $41,484,785 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens set a $186.00 price target on shares of Pool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.20.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

