Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Graphic Packaging posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPK. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Shares of NYSE GPK traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,362,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,761. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 210.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 997.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

