Golem Price Reaches $0.0950 (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last seven days, Golem has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Golem has a total market capitalization of $91.56 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0950 or 0.00001113 BTC on exchanges including BitBay, Binance, Koinex and Zebpay.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00385148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.41 or 0.02219177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011782 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001539 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00162821 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Golem Token Profile

Golem’s genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 963,622,000 tokens. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Golem is golem.network

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Iquant, Tidex, Gate.io, Liqui, HitBTC, GOPAX, BitBay, Tux Exchange, OOOBTC, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Livecoin, Bithumb, Huobi, Bitbns, Zebpay, Cobinhood, YoBit, Braziliex, WazirX, Mercatox, DragonEX, Ethfinex, BitMart, Binance, Vebitcoin, OKEx, Poloniex, BigONE, Coinbe, Upbit, Cryptopia and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

