Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates CHF 102 Price Target for Novartis (NOVN)

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 102 price target on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 85 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. UBS Group set a CHF 83 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 78 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 87 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 84 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 89.06.

Novartis has a twelve month low of CHF 72.45 and a twelve month high of CHF 88.30.

