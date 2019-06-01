GoByte (GBX) Trading Up 6.5% This Week

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 31st. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. GoByte has a market capitalization of $407,740.00 and approximately $6,212.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GoByte has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000373 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 4,466,723 coins and its circulating supply is 3,641,736 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

